Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.950-$6.950 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.650. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.63 billion-$7.63 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.58 billion.Electronic Arts also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $3.150-$3.150 EPS.

Several analysts have weighed in on EA shares. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Electronic Arts from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Wedbush upped their target price on Electronic Arts from $175.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Electronic Arts from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Electronic Arts from $175.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Electronic Arts from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $144.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 6th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $165.19.

Shares of EA stock traded up $0.99 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $145.44. The company had a trading volume of 1,612,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,525,744. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.32. Electronic Arts has a twelve month low of $116.41 and a twelve month high of $150.30. The company has a market capitalization of $41.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.30 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $138.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $140.85.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The game software company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.32. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 18.55% and a net margin of 12.27%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.03) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Electronic Arts will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 7th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.09%.

In other Electronic Arts news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.34, for a total transaction of $116,272.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Laura Miele sold 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.19, for a total value of $440,789.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 40,830 shares of company stock valued at $5,650,989. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

