Element Fleet Management (OTCMKTS:ELEEF) Given New C$15.50 Price Target at Scotiabank

Element Fleet Management (OTCMKTS:ELEEF) had its target price cut by Scotiabank from C$16.50 to C$15.50 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on ELEEF. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Element Fleet Management from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday. CIBC lowered shares of Element Fleet Management from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $16.25.

OTCMKTS:ELEEF traded down $0.51 on Thursday, reaching $10.50. 36,704 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,696. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.76 and a 200-day moving average of $11.19. Element Fleet Management has a 52-week low of $9.22 and a 52-week high of $12.31.

Element Fleet Management Corp. engages in the provision of services and financing solutions for commercial vehicle fleets. It operates through the Fleet Management and Non-Core segments. The Fleet Management segment offers core fleet management services. The Non-Core segment includes outsourced servicers that do not form part of the core fleet portfolio.

