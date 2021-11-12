Element Pointe Advisors LLC Acquires 554 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Element Pointe Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 9.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,495 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the quarter. Element Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $1,573,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 71,205,534 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $17,393,375,000 after purchasing an additional 299,606 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in salesforce.com by 1.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 41,409,350 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $10,115,062,000 after buying an additional 707,629 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 20.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,563,897 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $4,046,065,000 after purchasing an additional 2,787,393 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 3.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,774,687 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,353,737,000 after acquiring an additional 499,029 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 3.6% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,420,800 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,278,299,000 after acquiring an additional 467,815 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.41% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on CRM. Nord/LB set a $275.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. KGI Securities upgraded shares of salesforce.com from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $330.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $315.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $315.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Sunday, September 26th. Finally, William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $313.14.

In other news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 7,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.37, for a total value of $1,827,701.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.11, for a total value of $6,142,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 822,164 shares of company stock worth $226,991,407. 4.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of salesforce.com stock traded down $0.52 on Friday, reaching $302.46. 45,807 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,136,700. salesforce.com, inc. has a twelve month low of $201.51 and a twelve month high of $311.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $296.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 121.68, a PEG ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $280.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $254.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.56. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 9.99%. The business had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

