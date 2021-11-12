Element Pointe Advisors LLC Buys New Shares in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:PBW)

Element Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:PBW) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 34,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,961,000. Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF accounts for about 0.9% of Element Pointe Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,107,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,185,000 after acquiring an additional 48,925 shares during the period. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,261,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 33.6% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 21,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,988,000 after purchasing an additional 5,365 shares during the period. Smith Moore & CO. acquired a new stake in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,089,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $234,000.

PBW traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $94.76. 4,432 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 619,869. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.25. Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF has a 1-year low of $70.39 and a 1-year high of $138.60.

