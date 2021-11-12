Element Pointe Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

Element Pointe Advisors LLC reduced its position in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) by 12.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 132,024 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,230 shares during the period. Element Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $2,001,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF by 517.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,691 shares during the last quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. increased its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF by 75.5% during the second quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 2,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV bought a new stake in Invesco Preferred ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $51,000. tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Preferred ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $95,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF by 10.8% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA PGX traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $14.94. 15,530 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,086,041. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.13. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 52 week low of $14.46 and a 52 week high of $15.37.

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

