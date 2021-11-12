Element Pointe Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Element Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its stake in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) by 4.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,308 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the period. Element Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Solar were worth $1,645,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in First Solar by 2.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,955,905 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $810,599,000 after purchasing an additional 188,539 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in First Solar by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,771,099 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $250,812,000 after buying an additional 260,905 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in First Solar by 38.9% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,645,448 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $230,948,000 after buying an additional 741,076 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in First Solar by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,232,643 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $111,566,000 after buying an additional 93,169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in First Solar by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,144,907 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $103,626,000 after buying an additional 73,217 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.48% of the company’s stock.

Get First Solar alerts:

In other news, General Counsel Jason E. Dymbort sold 1,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.80, for a total transaction of $117,376.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FSLR. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on First Solar from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Guggenheim cut First Solar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $103.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on First Solar in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on First Solar in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on First Solar from $123.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.79.

Shares of First Solar stock traded down $1.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $112.42. 11,117 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,163,431. First Solar, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.71 and a 52-week high of $123.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a fifty day moving average of $103.85 and a 200-day moving average of $91.12. The company has a current ratio of 4.26, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $583.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $688.10 million. First Solar had a return on equity of 7.94% and a net margin of 17.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 37.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.45 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that First Solar, Inc. will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Solar Company Profile

First Solar, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of photovoltaic solar power systems and solar modules. It operates through the Modules and Systems segments. The Modules segment involves in the design, manufacture, and sale of cadmium telluride solar modules, which convert sunlight into electricity.

Read More: What is the definition of arbitrage?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR).

Receive News & Ratings for First Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.