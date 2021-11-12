Element Pointe Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN)

Element Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN) by 5.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 660,984 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 31,179 shares during the quarter. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF accounts for 4.6% of Element Pointe Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Element Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF were worth $15,110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Leelyn Smith LLC bought a new position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 58.8% in the 2nd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000.

Shares of ICLN traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $24.95. The stock had a trading volume of 87,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,993,990. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.97. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a 12-month low of $20.44 and a 12-month high of $34.25.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

