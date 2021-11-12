Element Pointe Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Element Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 9.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,150 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the quarter. Element Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $1,805,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co increased its holdings in shares of Shopify by 1.9% in the second quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 373 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Shopify by 0.6% during the second quarter. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC now owns 1,365 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,994,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the period. JGP Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Shopify by 2.1% during the second quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 387 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $566,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the period. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC boosted its holdings in Shopify by 2.5% in the second quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 327 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. Finally, Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Shopify by 1.7% in the second quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 536 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $783,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the period. 59.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Shopify alerts:

SHOP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Shopify from $1,400.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Shopify from $1,350.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Roth Capital upped their price objective on Shopify from $1,750.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,500.00 to $1,400.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Shopify from $1,800.00 to $1,700.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Shopify currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,621.78.

Shares of Shopify stock traded up $108.94 during trading on Friday, hitting $1,599.28. 75,603 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,238,096. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 13.97 and a quick ratio of 13.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1,447.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,404.06. Shopify Inc. has a twelve month low of $880.00 and a twelve month high of $1,650.00. The company has a market cap of $199.53 billion, a PE ratio of 59.54, a PEG ratio of 11.82 and a beta of 1.45.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The software maker reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Shopify had a net margin of 81.00% and a return on equity of 5.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Shopify Inc. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Shopify Company Profile

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

See Also: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.