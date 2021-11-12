Elephas Investment Management Ltd Invests $3.27 Million in Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLDR)

Elephas Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLDR) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 307,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,271,000. Velodyne Lidar accounts for about 0.9% of Elephas Investment Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VLDR. Avestar Capital LLC increased its position in Velodyne Lidar by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 40,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Velodyne Lidar by 9.5% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 28,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 2,469 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Velodyne Lidar by 14.1% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 24,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 2,974 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Velodyne Lidar by 18.0% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 23,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 3,535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in Velodyne Lidar by 284.8% in the second quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 4,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 3,560 shares in the last quarter. 15.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on VLDR shares. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Velodyne Lidar from $11.00 to $7.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Citigroup downgraded Velodyne Lidar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Velodyne Lidar from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Sunday, September 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Velodyne Lidar in a report on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.75.

In related news, CFO Andrew Hamer sold 9,730 shares of Velodyne Lidar stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.36, for a total transaction of $61,882.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 29,429 shares of company stock valued at $189,442. 13.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of VLDR stock opened at $7.02 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.35 and a 200 day moving average of $8.59. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.47 and a beta of 0.92. Velodyne Lidar, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.55 and a twelve month high of $30.81.

Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ:VLDR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $13.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.76 million. Velodyne Lidar had a negative net margin of 462.29% and a negative return on equity of 79.70%. The firm’s revenue was down 59.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.06) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Velodyne Lidar, Inc. will post -1.06 EPS for the current year.

Velodyne Lidar, Inc operates as an automotive technology company, which engages in the provision of real-time three dimensional (3D) vision for autonomous systems. The firm’s products include solid state sensors, surround sensors, and software solutions. It also develops and produces Lidar sensors for use in industrial, 3D mapping, drones, and auto applications.

