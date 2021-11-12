Elie Melhem Sells 1,200 Shares of Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) Stock

Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) insider Elie Melhem sold 1,200 shares of Watts Water Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.05, for a total transaction of $248,460.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Watts Water Technologies stock opened at $205.60 on Friday. Watts Water Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $113.44 and a 1 year high of $212.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $179.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $157.47. The company has a market cap of $6.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.99, a PEG ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 2.07.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $455.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $433.53 million. Watts Water Technologies had a net margin of 8.90% and a return on equity of 16.11%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Watts Water Technologies, Inc. will post 5.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. Watts Water Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.76%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on WTS shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $159.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $153.00 to $191.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies during the second quarter worth $41,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 199.4% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 1,462.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 781 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 731 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its holdings in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 42.7% in the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 708 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 248.9% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 799 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the period. 74.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Watts Water Technologies Company Profile

Watts Water Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and provision of products for water conservation, safety, and flow control. It operates through the following geographic segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa. Its services include plumbing and flow control solutions, water quality and conditioning, water reuse and drainage, heating, ventilation, and air conditioning, and municipal waterworks.

