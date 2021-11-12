Embraer (NYSE:ERJ) Upgraded to “Buy” at UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of Embraer (NYSE:ERJ) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have $24.00 price objective on the aerospace company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $16.00.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Embraer from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. TheStreet raised Embraer from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Embraer from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Cowen reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Embraer in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, HSBC lifted their price target on Embraer from $9.50 to $19.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $19.73.

NYSE:ERJ traded down $0.99 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $16.05. The company had a trading volume of 62,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,121,586. Embraer has a 52 week low of $5.03 and a 52 week high of $19.40. The company has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of -57.32 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.99.

Embraer (NYSE:ERJ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 13th. The aerospace company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.54. Embraer had a negative net margin of 1.06% and a negative return on equity of 3.44%. The firm had revenue of $11.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $987.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.08) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2004.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Embraer will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ERJ. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its stake in shares of Embraer by 28.3% during the 2nd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 7,490 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Embraer during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Embraer during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Embraer by 89.6% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,630 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,243 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Embraer during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.14% of the company’s stock.

Embraer Company Profile

Embraer SA engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of aircraft and its parts for commercial, defense, and executive aviation sectors. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Aviation, Defense and Security, Executive Jet Business, Service & Support and Others. The Commercial Aviation segment is involved in the development, production, and sale of commercial jets; and the provision of support services to regional aviation and aircraft leasing.

