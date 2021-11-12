Encore Wire Co. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.02 (NASDAQ:WIRE)

Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 10th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be given a dividend of 0.02 per share by the electronics maker on Friday, January 21st. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th.

Encore Wire has increased its dividend by 25.0% over the last three years. Encore Wire has a payout ratio of 0.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Encore Wire to earn $9.76 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 0.8%.

NASDAQ:WIRE opened at $142.36 on Friday. Encore Wire has a 12-month low of $50.05 and a 12-month high of $145.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.83.

Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The electronics maker reported $8.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.92 by $5.59. Encore Wire had a return on equity of 42.52% and a net margin of 18.55%. The business had revenue of $716.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $587.34 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 110.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Encore Wire will post 21.76 earnings per share for the current year.

WIRE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Encore Wire from $115.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Encore Wire from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $151.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, October 30th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Encore Wire stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 187,771 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,697 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.91% of Encore Wire worth $14,230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.81% of the company’s stock.

Encore Wire Company Profile

Encore Wire Corp. engages in manufacturing copper electrical building wire and cable. The firm is a significant supplier of building wire for interior electrical wiring in commercial and industrial buildings, homes, apartments and manufactured housing. It offers an electric building wire product line that consists primarily of NM-B cable, UF-B cable, THHN/THWN-2 and other types of wire products, including Metal Clad, Armored Cable, Photovoltaic Cable and Bare Copper.

