Endeavour Mining (LON:EDV) Receives “Equal Weight” Rating from Morgan Stanley

Endeavour Mining (LON:EDV)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reiterated by analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research note issued on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a GBX 1,800 ($23.52) price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential downside of 12.62% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on EDV. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,700 ($35.28) price target on shares of Endeavour Mining in a report on Thursday. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 2,350 ($30.70) price objective on shares of Endeavour Mining in a research note on Thursday.

LON EDV opened at GBX 2,060 ($26.91) on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,802.98. Endeavour Mining has a 1-year low of GBX 1,513 ($19.77) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,150 ($28.09).

