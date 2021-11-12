Energizer (NYSE:ENR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Energizer had a net margin of 0.87% and a return on equity of 73.22%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. Energizer updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.000-$3.300 EPS.

Shares of NYSE ENR traded up $0.60 during trading on Thursday, reaching $39.92. The stock had a trading volume of 584,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 641,028. Energizer has a one year low of $36.14 and a one year high of $52.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.85, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.70. The stock has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of 307.23 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $38.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.99.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Energizer stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR) by 54.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 261,063 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 91,559 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.38% of Energizer worth $11,221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 88.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ENR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Energizer from $51.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Energizer from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Energizer from $56.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Energizer has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.89.

Energizer Company Profile

Energizer Holdings, Inc manufacturers and markets batteries and lighting products. It also designs and manufactures automotive fragrance and appearance products. The firm’s brands include Bahama & Co, Bahama & Co, Eagle One, Nu Finish and STP. The company’s products include household batteries, specialty batteries, and portable lighting.

