EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) Shares Down 4.3% on Disappointing Earnings

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) shares traded down 4.3% during trading on Thursday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as low as $80.60 and last traded at $81.41. 490 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 249,971 shares. The stock had previously closed at $85.11.

The industrial products company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.05). EnerSys had a return on equity of 13.76% and a net margin of 4.92%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of EnerSys from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st.

In related news, CEO David M. Shaffer sold 7,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.02, for a total transaction of $603,642.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 223,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,015,148.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Andrew M. Zogby sold 4,351 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.26, for a total transaction of $379,668.26. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,819,981.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in EnerSys in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in EnerSys by 81.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 695 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in EnerSys in the 3rd quarter worth $56,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in EnerSys by 57.5% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 885 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in EnerSys in the 3rd quarter worth $97,000. 94.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.05. The firm has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

EnerSys Company Profile (NYSE:ENS)

EnerSys engages in the provision of stored energy solutions for industrial applications. The company operates through the following segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, and Specialty. The Energy Systems segment, which combine enclosures, power conversion, power distribution, and energy storage are used in the telecommunication, broadband and utility industries, uninterruptible power supplies, and other applications requiring stored energy solutions.

