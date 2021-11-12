Engagesmart Inc to Post FY2021 Earnings of $0.08 Per Share, Truist Securiti Forecasts (NYSE:ESMT)

Engagesmart Inc (NYSE:ESMT) – Stock analysts at Truist Securiti decreased their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Engagesmart in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 10th. Truist Securiti analyst T. Tillman now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.08 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.09. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Engagesmart’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.05 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.10 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.16 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Truist started coverage on shares of Engagesmart in a report on Monday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Engagesmart in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of Engagesmart in a report on Monday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Engagesmart in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Engagesmart in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.75.

Shares of Engagesmart stock opened at $26.58 on Friday. Engagesmart has a 1-year low of $25.46 and a 1-year high of $38.83.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ESMT. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Engagesmart in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $189,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Engagesmart during the third quarter valued at approximately $266,000. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Engagesmart during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,371,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Engagesmart during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,044,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Engagesmart during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,725,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

EngageSmart Inc is a provider of vertically-tailored customer engagement software and integrated payments solutions. It offers single instance, multi-tenant, true Software-as-a-Service vertical solutions, including SimplePractice, InvoiceCloud, HealthPay24 and DonorDrive. The company’s solutions segment includes Health & Wellness, Government, Utilities, Financial Services and Giving.

