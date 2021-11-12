Engie (EPA:ENGI) Given a €17.50 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €17.50 ($20.59) price target on Engie (EPA:ENGI) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on ENGI. Morgan Stanley set a €17.00 ($20.00) price target on Engie in a report on Monday, September 20th. Berenberg Bank set a €16.00 ($18.82) price target on Engie in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. UBS Group set a €15.50 ($18.24) price target on Engie in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Barclays set a €16.00 ($18.82) target price on Engie in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €15.80 ($18.59) price target on Engie in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Engie currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €15.73 ($18.51).

Get Engie alerts:

Shares of EPA ENGI opened at €13.15 ($15.48) on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of €11.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of €12.01. Engie has a twelve month low of €12.16 ($14.31) and a twelve month high of €15.16 ($17.84).

ENGIE SA engages in the power, natural gas, and energy services businesses. The company operates through France Excluding Infrastructures, France Infrastructures, Rest of Europe, Latin America, USA & Canada, Middle East, Asia, & Africa, and Others segments. It provides energy sales and services for buildings and industry, cities and regions, and infrastructures, as well as to individual and professional customers; and operates natural gas transportation, storage, and distribution networks and facilities, and LNG terminals primarily in France, as well as sells access rights to these terminals.

Read More: QQQ ETF

Receive News & Ratings for Engie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Engie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.