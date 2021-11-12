Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR) Shares Purchased by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR) by 10.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,940 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,159 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.12% of Enstar Group worth $5,242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Enstar Group by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 967,487 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $231,152,000 after purchasing an additional 19,408 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Enstar Group by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 745,253 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $178,055,000 after purchasing an additional 24,577 shares in the last quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC raised its stake in shares of Enstar Group by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 683,051 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $163,195,000 after purchasing an additional 15,249 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Enstar Group by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 573,983 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $137,136,000 after purchasing an additional 16,722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Enstar Group by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 331,270 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $79,147,000 after buying an additional 40,482 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ESGR opened at $237.87 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Enstar Group Limited has a fifty-two week low of $188.62 and a fifty-two week high of $269.12. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $235.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $243.55. The company has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a PE ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 0.64.

Enstar Group (NASDAQ:ESGR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported ($9.59) EPS for the quarter. Enstar Group had a return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 80.75%. The firm had revenue of $202.94 million during the quarter.

In other news, Director Robert J. Campbell bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $223.88 per share, for a total transaction of $447,760.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 45,056 shares in the company, valued at $10,087,137.28. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 9.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Enstar Group Company Profile

Enstar Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the acquisition and management of insurance and reinsurance companies. It operates through the following segments: Non-Life Run-off, Atrium, StarStone, and Other. The Non-Life Run-off segment includes subsidiaries that run off property and casualty and other non-life lines of business.

