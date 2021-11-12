EOG Resources (EOG) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

EOG Resources (NYSE: EOG) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

11/7/2021 – EOG Resources had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Evercore ISI.

11/5/2021 – EOG Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $100.00 to $105.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/5/2021 – EOG Resources was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $110.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $104.00.

11/3/2021 – EOG Resources had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $98.00 to $102.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

11/3/2021 – EOG Resources is now covered by analysts at Benchmark Co.. They set a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price target on the stock.

10/26/2021 – EOG Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $104.00 to $120.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/26/2021 – EOG Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $110.00 to $120.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/21/2021 – EOG Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $110.00 to $118.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/14/2021 – EOG Resources had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $94.00 to $97.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/14/2021 – EOG Resources was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $104.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $99.00.

10/7/2021 – EOG Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Securities from $79.00 to $100.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

10/7/2021 – EOG Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Truist from $79.00 to $100.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

10/6/2021 – EOG Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $94.00 to $99.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

9/13/2021 – EOG Resources was upgraded by analysts at Tudor Pickering from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $82.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of EOG stock opened at $94.92 on Friday. EOG Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $40.12 and a one year high of $98.20. The company’s 50-day moving average is $84.19 and its 200 day moving average is $79.74. The company has a market capitalization of $55.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.11.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The energy exploration company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $4.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 19.38% and a return on equity of 17.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 112.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This is an increase from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.91%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,501,623 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $288,359,000 after purchasing an additional 358,584 shares during the period. Segment Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 113,212 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $9,446,000 after purchasing an additional 3,279 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 478.2% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 165,069 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $13,773,000 after purchasing an additional 136,522 shares during the period. First United Bank Trust bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $285,000. Finally, Icon Advisers Inc. Co. bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,673,000. 86.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

