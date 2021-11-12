Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.75.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Eos Energy Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Eos Energy Enterprises in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Northland Securities dropped their target price on Eos Energy Enterprises from $27.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on Eos Energy Enterprises from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th.

Eos Energy Enterprises stock traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.65. The stock had a trading volume of 790,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 698,664. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.71. The company has a current ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Eos Energy Enterprises has a fifty-two week low of $10.15 and a fifty-two week high of $31.95.

Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.13. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Eos Energy Enterprises will post -1.8 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.85, for a total transaction of $692,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 669,787 shares of company stock worth $9,046,046. 15.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Eos Energy Enterprises by 85.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,548,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,750,000 after buying an additional 1,170,714 shares during the last quarter. Spring Creek Capital LLC boosted its position in Eos Energy Enterprises by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter. Spring Creek Capital LLC now owns 2,538,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,587,000 after buying an additional 435,519 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in Eos Energy Enterprises in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,224,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Eos Energy Enterprises by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,596,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,675,000 after buying an additional 125,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises by 3,949.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 943,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,945,000 after purchasing an additional 920,213 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.16% of the company’s stock.

About Eos Energy Enterprises

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc designs, manufactures, and deploys battery storage solutions for utility, commercial and industrial, and renewable energy markets in the United States. The company offers stationary battery storage solutions. Its flagship product is the Eos Znyth DC battery system designed to meet the requirements of the grid-scale energy storage market.

