EOS Reaches Market Capitalization of $4.72 Billion (EOS)

EOS (CURRENCY:EOS) traded down 2.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on November 12th. During the last week, EOS has traded up 8.1% against the US dollar. One EOS coin can currently be bought for about $4.86 or 0.00007574 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. EOS has a total market cap of $4.72 billion and $1.37 billion worth of EOS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ark (ARK) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00002875 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00003410 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000515 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0369 or 0.00000058 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000035 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000006 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000185 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

EOS Coin Profile

EOS is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 1st, 2017. EOS’s total supply is 1,039,126,004 coins and its circulating supply is 971,125,592 coins. EOS’s official Twitter account is @EOS_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . EOS’s official website is eos.io . The Reddit community for EOS is /r/EOS and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “EOS.IO is software that introduces a blockchain architecture designed to enable vertical and horizontal scaling of decentralized applications (the “EOS.IO Software”). This is achieved through an operating system-like construct upon which applications can be built. The software provides accounts, authentication, databases, asynchronous communication and the scheduling of applications across multiple CPU cores and/or clusters. The resulting technology is a blockchain architecture that has the potential to scale to millions of transactions per second, eliminates user fees and allows for quick and easy deployment of decentralized applications. For more information, please read the EOS.IO Technical White Paper. Blockexplorer: https://eospark.com/ In the case of EOS, circulating supply and total supply are available but max supply is not available, which indicates that EOS supply is infinite. The current cap is 1 billion tokens, there will be an inflation of up to 5% per annum to reward the block producers and they may use these to sell or to invest back into EOS dapps. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (main source), Bloks.io (backup) “

EOS Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EOS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EOS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

