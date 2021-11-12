EP Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 161 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,623 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 161 shares during the quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $2,707,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADBE. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adobe during the 3rd quarter worth about $217,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,874,967 shares of the software company’s stock worth $891,304,000 after purchasing an additional 46,667 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 64.1% during the 1st quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 1,780 shares of the software company’s stock worth $846,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its stake in Adobe by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 5,124 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,435,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DF Dent & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Adobe by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 544 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $643.17 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $306.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.20, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $628.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $590.92. Adobe Inc. has a one year low of $420.78 and a one year high of $677.76.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 20th. The software company reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.10. Adobe had a net margin of 38.67% and a return on equity of 35.95%. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 10.52 EPS for the current year.

ADBE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Adobe in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $770.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $770.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Adobe from $660.00 to $740.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $765.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $650.00 to $764.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $683.33.

In other news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $620.26, for a total transaction of $24,810,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gloria Chen sold 42 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $659.63, for a total transaction of $27,704.46. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,804,082.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 44,155 shares of company stock valued at $27,445,695. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

