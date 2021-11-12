EP Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,424 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $5,046,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of TSLA. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Tesla by 72,656.4% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,020,119 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $4,443,000 after buying an additional 3,015,968 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Tesla by 28.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,047,283 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,398,601,000 after buying an additional 452,193 shares during the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. purchased a new position in Tesla in the 2nd quarter worth about $232,871,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,402,391 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,992,305,000 after purchasing an additional 343,736 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,311,100 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $8,342,557,000 after purchasing an additional 339,745 shares during the period. 39.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Tesla from $800.00 to $830.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Tesla from $1,200.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. KGI Securities initiated coverage on Tesla in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $855.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $744.40.

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 896 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $752.90, for a total value of $674,598.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,420 shares in the company, valued at $13,868,418. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,005 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $773.42, for a total value of $777,287.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,098,665 shares of company stock worth $1,253,707,248. 25.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TSLA opened at $1,063.51 on Friday. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $401.66 and a 12-month high of $1,243.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $878.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $733.95. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 344.18, a PEG ratio of 8.14 and a beta of 2.00.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.90. Tesla had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 7.40%. The company had revenue of $13.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 4 EPS for the current year.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, supercharger station, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

