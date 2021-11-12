EP Wealth Advisors LLC Has $3.28 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH) by 145.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 53,389 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,670 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $3,280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Founders Financial Alliance LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 108.3% during the 2nd quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 577 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter worth about $54,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 386.0% during the 2nd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 938 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 745 shares during the period. Finally, Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter worth about $59,000.

Shares of VGSH stock opened at $61.11 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.44. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $61.10 and a 52 week high of $62.03.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.015 per share. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 1st.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

