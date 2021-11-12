EP Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 17,704 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $4,305,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BDX. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the 1st quarter worth $1,318,000. Credit Agricole S A boosted its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 368.2% during the first quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 309 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and during the first quarter valued at about $236,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 98.7% during the first quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 2,305 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 34.8% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 583,623 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $141,908,000 after purchasing an additional 150,772 shares in the last quarter. 84.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Becton Dickinson and alerts:

Shares of NYSE:BDX opened at $245.00 on Friday. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 52-week low of $226.15 and a 52-week high of $267.37. The stock has a market cap of $70.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.77, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $248.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $247.20.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.14. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 10.22%. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.91 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Becton, Dickinson and announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, November 4th that allows the company to repurchase 10,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the medical instruments supplier to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. This is a boost from Becton, Dickinson and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.47%.

In related news, Director Claire Fraser sold 387 shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.58, for a total transaction of $97,361.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Rebecca W. Rimel sold 207 shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.00, for a total value of $52,164.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,561 shares of company stock valued at $2,201,674. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

BDX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $276.93 to $265.00 in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Becton, Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Becton, Dickinson and presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $271.00.

About Becton, Dickinson and

Becton, Dickinson & Co is a medical technology company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment and diagnostic products used by healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, the pharmaceutical industry, and the general public.

See Also: What is the significance of a dead cat bounce?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX).

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.