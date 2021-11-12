ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS) Shares Gap Up on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS) shares gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $121.00, but opened at $131.97. ePlus shares last traded at $139.12, with a volume of 602 shares traded.

The software maker reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.80. ePlus had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 4.94%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.48 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PLUS. Zacks Investment Research lowered ePlus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Sidoti raised ePlus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $104.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.

In other ePlus news, CEO Mark P. Marron sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.15, for a total transaction of $644,687.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Elaine D. Marion sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.49, for a total value of $328,470.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 13,250 shares of company stock worth $1,385,598. 2.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in ePlus by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,919 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of ePlus by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 31,837 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,760,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of ePlus by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 688,630 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $59,698,000 after purchasing an additional 6,610 shares during the period. Value Holdings Management CO. LLC lifted its position in ePlus by 150.0% during the 2nd quarter. Value Holdings Management CO. LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,301,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in ePlus during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $424,000. Institutional investors own 91.58% of the company’s stock.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.73. The company has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.61 and a beta of 1.33.

ePlus’s stock is set to split before the market opens on Friday, November 26th. The 2-1 split was announced on Friday, November 26th. The newly created shares will be payable to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, November 26th.

About ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS)

ePlus, Inc provides information technology solutions that enable organizations to optimize their information technology (IT) environment and supply chain processes in the United States. It operates in two segments, Technology and Financing. The Technology segment offers hardware, perpetual and subscription software, maintenance, software assurance, and internally-provided and outsourced services; and advanced professional and managed services, including ePlus managed, professional, security, staff augmentation, server and desktop support, and project management services.

