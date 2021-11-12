Equifax (NYSE:EFX) PT Raised to $294.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) had its target price increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $270.00 to $294.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on EFX. Truist lifted their target price on Equifax from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Equifax from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $270.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Equifax from $255.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday. Argus upgraded Equifax from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $285.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Equifax from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $249.71.

Equifax stock traded up $3.41 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $279.04. The stock had a trading volume of 2,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 689,375. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53. Equifax has a fifty-two week low of $158.24 and a fifty-two week high of $291.69. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $268.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $253.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.04 billion, a PE ratio of 49.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.41.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The credit services provider reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. Equifax had a return on equity of 28.24% and a net margin of 14.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.87 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Equifax will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Equifax’s payout ratio is 27.61%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Equifax by 12.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,434,980 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,391,014,000 after buying an additional 1,077,757 shares in the last quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP grew its position in Equifax by 21.6% during the first quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 6,879,604 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,246,103,000 after buying an additional 1,220,142 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Equifax by 0.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,832,132 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,157,344,000 after buying an additional 14,494 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Equifax by 55.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,406,964 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,055,511,000 after buying an additional 1,579,539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in Equifax by 8.8% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,132,184 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $510,681,000 after buying an additional 173,064 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.89% of the company’s stock.

About Equifax

Equifax, Inc engages in the provision of information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Information Solutions, Workforce Solutions, International, and Global Consumer Solutions. The U.S. Information Solutions segment includes consumer and commercial information services, mortgage loan origination information, financial marketing services, and identity management.

