Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) Position Cut by 1832 Asset Management L.P.

1832 Asset Management L.P. trimmed its holdings in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 24.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 65,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 21,242 shares during the quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. owned about 0.07% of Equinix worth $52,356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Equinix by 1.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,515,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,242,096,000 after purchasing an additional 157,749 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Equinix by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,983,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,407,816,000 after acquiring an additional 665,274 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Equinix by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,876,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,111,159,000 after acquiring an additional 530,748 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Equinix by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,400,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,926,341,000 after acquiring an additional 141,383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Equinix by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,681,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,345,942,000 after acquiring an additional 91,474 shares during the last quarter. 93.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Equinix stock opened at $774.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The company has a market capitalization of $69.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 163.09, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.34. Equinix, Inc. has a one year low of $586.73 and a one year high of $885.26. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $814.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $798.22.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.97 by ($4.29). The business had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. Equinix had a return on equity of 6.01% and a net margin of 6.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $6.48 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Equinix, Inc. will post 24.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $2.87 per share. This represents a $11.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 16th. Equinix’s payout ratio is 241.68%.

In other Equinix news, insider Michael Earl Campbell sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $884.36, for a total transaction of $1,061,232.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,519 shares in the company, valued at $6,649,502.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 143 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $783.00, for a total transaction of $111,969.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,042 shares of company stock worth $17,022,233 over the last three months. Company insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on EQIX shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Equinix from $731.00 to $732.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Equinix from $875.00 to $915.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Oppenheimer lowered Equinix from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $880.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, September 10th. Truist Securities increased their target price on Equinix from $900.00 to $925.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Truist increased their target price on Equinix from $900.00 to $925.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $890.29.

Equinix Profile

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data centre solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

