Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) Price Target Cut to $880.00

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) had its target price cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $920.00 to $880.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Equinix from $879.00 to $939.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Equinix from $731.00 to $732.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Equinix from $830.00 to $885.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Equinix from $900.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Equinix from $875.00 to $915.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $890.29.

Get Equinix alerts:

Shares of EQIX opened at $774.67 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $814.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $798.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 163.09, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Equinix has a 1-year low of $586.73 and a 1-year high of $885.26.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.97 by ($4.29). The company had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. Equinix had a net margin of 6.59% and a return on equity of 6.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.48 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Equinix will post 24.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $2.87 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $11.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Equinix’s payout ratio is 241.68%.

In other news, insider Michael Earl Campbell sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $884.36, for a total transaction of $1,061,232.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,649,502.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 143 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $783.00, for a total transaction of $111,969.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,042 shares of company stock valued at $17,022,233 over the last three months. 13.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in shares of Equinix by 3.4% in the second quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Equinix by 1.7% in the second quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp increased its stake in shares of Equinix by 1.1% in the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 1,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $939,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of Equinix by 0.8% in the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,253,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Equinix by 3.1% in the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. 93.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Equinix Company Profile

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data centre solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

Further Reading: What is Net Asset Value (NAV)?

Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.