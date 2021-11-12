Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Olaplex Holdings Inc’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:OLPX)

Olaplex Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:OLPX) – Truist Securiti increased their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Olaplex in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 10th. Truist Securiti analyst W. Chappell now forecasts that the company will earn $0.39 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.35. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Olaplex’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.13 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.48 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.59 EPS.

OLPX has been the topic of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Olaplex in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on Olaplex in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Olaplex in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI began coverage on Olaplex in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on Olaplex in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.73.

OLPX stock opened at $25.26 on Friday. Olaplex has a 12-month low of $22.84 and a 12-month high of $30.13.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Olaplex in the third quarter worth $101,000. Truxt Investmentos Ltda. bought a new position in shares of Olaplex in the third quarter worth $245,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Olaplex in the third quarter worth $309,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new position in shares of Olaplex in the third quarter worth $429,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Olaplex in the third quarter worth $420,000. 0.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Olaplex

Olaplex Holdings Inc is a technology-driven beauty company. The brand’s products have an active, patent-protected ingredient which works on a molecular level to protect and repair hair from damage. The company’s products are sold through omni-channel platform serving the professional, specialty retail and direct-to-consumer channels.

