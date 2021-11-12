Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Cellectis S.A.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:CLLS)

Cellectis S.A. (NASDAQ:CLLS) – Research analysts at William Blair dropped their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Cellectis in a report issued on Monday, November 8th. William Blair analyst R. Prasad now forecasts that the biotechnology company will earn ($3.18) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($2.62). William Blair currently has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Cellectis’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($1.00) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($1.03) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($1.03) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($1.03) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.98) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($4.06) EPS.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on CLLS. Jonestrading reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Cellectis in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Cellectis in a research note on Sunday, October 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cellectis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cellectis currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:CLLS opened at $10.34 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $470.11 million, a P/E ratio of -3.53 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a quick ratio of 4.72, a current ratio of 4.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Cellectis has a 12 month low of $8.72 and a 12 month high of $34.71. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.04.

Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.82). Cellectis had a negative net margin of 188.02% and a negative return on equity of 44.64%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.71) EPS.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CLLS. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Cellectis by 94.0% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,332 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of Cellectis in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Cellectis by 36.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,166 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 1,926 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Cellectis by 76.6% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,725 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 3,351 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Cellectis during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $221,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.36% of the company’s stock.

About Cellectis

Cellectis SA engages as a biopharmaceutical company that harnesses the immune system to target and eradicate cancer cells. It offers Gene editing and Immuno-oncology. The company was founded by David J. Sourdive and André Choulika on February 20, 1999 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

