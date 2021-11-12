Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Five9, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:FIVN)

Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) – Analysts at Colliers Securities increased their FY2021 EPS estimates for Five9 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, November 9th. Colliers Securities analyst C. Trebnick now forecasts that the software maker will post earnings per share of ($0.27) for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($0.32). Colliers Securities has a “Buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Colliers Securities also issued estimates for Five9’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.00 EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.44) EPS.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The software maker reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $154.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.69 million. Five9 had a negative return on equity of 2.68% and a negative net margin of 9.11%. The business’s revenue was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Truist Financial cut Five9 to a “hold” rating and set a $212.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Five9 from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Needham & Company LLC raised Five9 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Truist raised Five9 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $190.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Craig Hallum downgraded Five9 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $199.50.

Five9 stock opened at $160.55 on Thursday. Five9 has a twelve month low of $137.10 and a twelve month high of $211.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $161.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $173.57. The company has a current ratio of 4.80, a quick ratio of 4.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -226.12 and a beta of 0.41.

In other news, President Daniel P. Burkland sold 1,165 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.05, for a total value of $193,448.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 94,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,751,669.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rowan M. Trollope sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.96, for a total value of $619,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,582 shares of company stock valued at $9,182,083 over the last ninety days. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FIVN. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Five9 by 36.0% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 189 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in Five9 by 176.3% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 221 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Five9 by 454.2% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 327 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Five9 by 644.9% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,542 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,335 shares during the period. Finally, FORA Capital LLC grew its position in Five9 by 249.4% during the first quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 580 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the period. 89.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Five9 Company Profile

Five9, Inc engages in the provision of cloud software for contact centers. It specializes in omnichannel routing, analytics, workforce organization and reporting. The company was founded in December 2001 and is headquartered in San Ramon, CA.

