Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Titanium Transportation Group Inc.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (CVE:TTR)

Titanium Transportation Group Inc. (CVE:TTR) – Investment analysts at Cormark cut their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Titanium Transportation Group in a research report issued on Thursday, November 11th. Cormark analyst D. Ocampo now anticipates that the company will earn $0.05 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.06.

TTR opened at C$3.41 on Friday. Titanium Transportation Group has a one year low of C$2.00 and a one year high of C$4.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 147.43, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$3.22 and its 200-day moving average is C$3.40. The company has a market capitalization of C$149.54 million and a PE ratio of 19.49.

Titanium Transportation Group (CVE:TTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$92.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$85.70 million.

About Titanium Transportation Group

Titanium Transportation Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides asset-based transportation and logistics services in North America. It operates through two segments, Truck Transportation and Logistics. The Truck Transportation segment provides pickup and delivery of general merchandise by long-haul, dedicated, and local trucking services through various trailer types, including 53' dry vans, flatbeds, step-decks, heavy axle trailers, and other specialty equipment.

