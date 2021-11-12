Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Expected to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $0.83 Per Share

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Equity Residential in a research report issued on Monday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.83 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.79. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Equity Residential’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.82 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.85 EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at $0.87 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Equity Residential from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Equity Residential from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. TheStreet raised Equity Residential from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Equity Residential in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $86.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on Equity Residential from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.93.

EQR stock opened at $86.01 on Thursday. Equity Residential has a twelve month low of $56.08 and a twelve month high of $88.08. The company has a market cap of $32.26 billion, a PE ratio of 30.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $623.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $607.14 million. Equity Residential had a return on equity of 9.92% and a net margin of 43.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equity Residential in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equity Residential in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Sandy Spring Bank raised its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 62.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 406 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Equity Residential by 144.2% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the period. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in Equity Residential in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors own 83.25% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director David J. Neithercut sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.53, for a total value of $4,376,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mary Kay Haben sold 6,665 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.94, for a total transaction of $552,795.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 27th were given a dividend of $0.6025 per share. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 24th. Equity Residential’s payout ratio is 85.46%.

About Equity Residential

Equity Residential operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, development, and management of rental apartment properties, which includes the generation of rental and other related income through the leasing of apartment units to residents. The company was founded by Robert H.

