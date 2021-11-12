Erste Group Bank (EBKDY) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Erste Group Bank (OTCMKTS: EBKDY) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

11/5/2021 – Erste Group Bank had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €42.00 ($49.41) to €44.00 ($51.76). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/5/2021 – Erste Group Bank was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG to a “buy” rating.

11/3/2021 – Erste Group Bank was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley to an “overweight” rating. They now have a €50.00 ($58.82) price target on the stock, up previously from €49.00 ($57.65).

11/3/2021 – Erste Group Bank was upgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a €41.00 ($48.24) price target on the stock, up previously from €40.00 ($47.06).

10/26/2021 – Erste Group Bank was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. to an “overweight” rating.

10/21/2021 – Erste Group Bank was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "strong-buy" rating. They now have a $26.00 price target on the stock.

10/19/2021 – Erste Group Bank was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating.

10/13/2021 – Erste Group Bank was downgraded by analysts at Exane BNP Paribas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating.

10/11/2021 – Erste Group Bank was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley to an “overweight” rating.

10/11/2021 – Erste Group Bank was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

OTCMKTS:EBKDY traded up $0.65 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $24.04. 47,069 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,850. Erste Group Bank AG has a fifty-two week low of $12.56 and a fifty-two week high of $24.34. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.46. The company has a market capitalization of $20.66 billion, a PE ratio of 11.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.33.

Erste Group Bank AG engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, Corporates, Group Markets, Asset/Liability Management & Local Corporate Center, Savings Banks, and Group Corporate Center. The Retail segment comprises the business with private individuals, micros, and free professionals within the responsibility of account managers in the retail network.

