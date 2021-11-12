Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ESTA) Expected to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of ($0.19) Per Share

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ESTA) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Establishment Labs in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Petrone expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.19) for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Establishment Labs’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.39 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.29 EPS.

Get Establishment Labs alerts:

ESTA has been the topic of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Establishment Labs from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Establishment Labs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 6th. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Establishment Labs from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$90.00 target price on shares of Establishment Labs in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:ESTA opened at $69.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 4.70 and a quick ratio of 3.82. Establishment Labs has a 1-year low of $25.00 and a 1-year high of $88.66. The company has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -75.35 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.75.

Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.27). Establishment Labs had a negative return on equity of 29.92% and a negative net margin of 19.78%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.18) earnings per share.

In other Establishment Labs news, Director Dennis E. Condon sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.50, for a total transaction of $661,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at $661,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 13.08% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in Establishment Labs in the second quarter worth about $27,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in Establishment Labs in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Establishment Labs in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in Establishment Labs in the second quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Establishment Labs by 502.7% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 904 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.23% of the company’s stock.

Establishment Labs Company Profile

Establishment Labs Holdings, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of silicone breast implants. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, Latin America, Asia Pacific and Middle East, and Other. The firm’s products include Motiva Implants, Motiva Flora Tissue Expander, Divina, and Puregraft.

Recommended Story: What is Green Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Establishment Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Establishment Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.