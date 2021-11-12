Etherparty (FUEL) Trading 4.6% Lower This Week

Etherparty (CURRENCY:FUEL) traded down 1.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on November 12th. Etherparty has a market capitalization of $816,480.58 and $41,251.00 worth of Etherparty was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Etherparty coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Etherparty has traded 4.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $33.13 or 0.00052744 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001592 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000551 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $140.23 or 0.00223247 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.95 or 0.00011060 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $56.73 or 0.00090321 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Etherparty

Etherparty is a coin. Its launch date was September 22nd, 2017. Etherparty’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Etherparty’s official website is etherparty.com . The Reddit community for Etherparty is /r/etherparty and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Etherparty’s official message board is medium.com/etherparty . Etherparty’s official Twitter account is @etherparty_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Etherparty is a user-friendly system for the creation, use, and management of smart contracts, that may dramatically expand the rate of commercial and consumer adoption of blockchain technology. While blockchain has the potential to recast the foundations of electronic commerce and data storage, the technology’s use by non-computer professionals has been limited by a lack of user-friendly applications. Etherparty unleashes the speed, cost-reduction and security benefits of smart contracts for individuals and businesses. Etherparty goes further to make otherwise complicated contractual agreements and processes simple and accessible while enabling infrastructure for authentication and automation. “

Buying and Selling Etherparty

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Etherparty directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Etherparty should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Etherparty using one of the exchanges listed above.

