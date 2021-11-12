Evercore ISI Increases PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) Price Target to $50.00

PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) had its price objective increased by Evercore ISI from $44.00 to $50.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI’s price target suggests a potential upside of 25.28% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Raymond James upgraded PubMatic from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on PubMatic from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on PubMatic from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on PubMatic from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on PubMatic in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, PubMatic has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.10.

Shares of PUBM stock opened at $39.91 on Wednesday. PubMatic has a 52-week low of $21.61 and a 52-week high of $76.96. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.03.

PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.15. Analysts expect that PubMatic will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder August Capital Management V, L sold 39,568 shares of PubMatic stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.80, for a total transaction of $1,099,990.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Steven Pantelick sold 1,196 shares of PubMatic stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.47, for a total transaction of $30,462.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 142,421 shares of company stock valued at $4,047,804. 89.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of PubMatic by 254.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 494,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,411,000 after acquiring an additional 355,417 shares in the last quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC purchased a new position in PubMatic during the second quarter valued at approximately $13,663,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in PubMatic during the second quarter valued at approximately $225,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in PubMatic during the second quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Finally, Premier Fund Managers Ltd purchased a new position in PubMatic during the second quarter valued at approximately $7,221,000. 17.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. The company's solutions include PubMatic Cloud, which offers a customizable platform as a service; Openwrap, a header bidding solution that provides enterprise-grade management and analytics tools; Openwrap OTT, a header bidding management solution for OTT; Openwrap SDK, a header bidding solution for in-app developers; private marketplace solutions; and media buyer consoles.

