EVgo (NYSE:EVGO) Shares Up 6.7%

EVgo Inc. (NYSE:EVGO)’s stock price shot up 6.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $15.85 and last traded at $15.79. 143,916 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 2,701,992 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.80.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EVGO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded EVgo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on EVgo in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on EVgo in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Cowen started coverage on EVgo in a report on Thursday, August 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on EVgo in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, EVgo has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.25.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.82, a current ratio of 42.77 and a quick ratio of 42.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.05.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of EVgo in the 3rd quarter valued at about $14,089,000. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of EVgo in the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,150,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of EVgo in the 2nd quarter valued at about $12,091,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of EVgo in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,389,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of EVgo in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,648,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.19% of the company’s stock.

EVgo Inc operates a fast charging network for electric vehicles in the United States. It owns and operates approximately 800 fast charging locations in 65 metropolitan areas across 34 states. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

