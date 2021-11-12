Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $33.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Evolent Health, Inc. is involved in the healthcare delivery and payment markets. The company provides technology-enabled services platform for providers to transition their organization in value-based payment models. Evolent Health, Inc. is based in Arlington, Virginia. “

Several other brokerages also recently commented on EVH. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Evolent Health from $37.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Evolent Health from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Evolent Health from a d rating to a c- rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Evolent Health from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $35.80.

Shares of NYSE:EVH opened at $28.66 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The company has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.11 and a beta of 2.07. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.90. Evolent Health has a fifty-two week low of $12.62 and a fifty-two week high of $34.60.

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.05. Evolent Health had a negative net margin of 5.00% and a negative return on equity of 3.60%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.07) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Evolent Health will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Steve Tutewohl sold 13,553 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.05, for a total value of $339,502.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Frank J. Williams sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.88, for a total value of $457,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 251,553 shares of company stock valued at $7,198,663 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EVH. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Evolent Health by 444.9% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,226 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,634 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Evolent Health during the 2nd quarter valued at $127,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Evolent Health during the 2nd quarter valued at $208,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Evolent Health during the 2nd quarter valued at $213,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Evolent Health during the 2nd quarter valued at $214,000. 94.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Evolent Health, Inc engages in the provision of health care delivery and payment services. It deals with population health management, health plan and third party administration, network performance and pharmacy benefit management, risk adjustment, analytics and performance improvement, and technology and electronic medical record integration.

