Exela Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:XELA) Director Acquires $161,000.00 in Stock

Exela Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:XELA) Director Marc A. Beilinson purchased 100,000 shares of Exela Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.61 per share, for a total transaction of $161,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Shares of XELA stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.59. The stock had a trading volume of 176,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,402,313. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.08. Exela Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.02 and a 12 month high of $7.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $263.42 million, a PE ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 1.84.
Exela Technologies (NASDAQ:XELA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.10). During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.60) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Exela Technologies, Inc. will post -0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on XELA shares. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Exela Technologies from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Exela Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday.
About Exela Technologies
Exela Technologies, Inc (Exela), formerly Quinpario Acquisition Corp. 2, is engaged in providing information and transaction processing solutions. The Company’s segments include Information and Transaction Processing Solutions (ITPS), Healthcare Solutions (HS) and Legal & Loss Prevention Services (LLPS).
