Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) Sets New 52-Week High at $120.57

Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $120.57 and last traded at $120.10, with a volume of 5333 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $119.11.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EXPO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Exponent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $128.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Truist raised their price objective on Exponent from $118.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Truist Securities raised their target price on Exponent from $118.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st.

Get Exponent alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $6.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.25 and a beta of 0.40. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $115.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.79.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $116.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.01 million. Exponent had a return on equity of 26.81% and a net margin of 22.51%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. Analysts forecast that Exponent, Inc. will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. Exponent’s payout ratio is 41.45%.

In related news, VP Maureen T. F. Reitman sold 2,842 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $341,040.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Paul R. Johnston sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.89, for a total value of $804,230.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 73,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,495,196.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,208 shares of company stock worth $3,827,165 over the last three months. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EXPO. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Exponent in the first quarter worth $46,000. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exponent by 7.1% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 5,646 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $550,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Exponent during the first quarter valued at $953,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Exponent by 8.7% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,634,646 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $159,285,000 after acquiring an additional 130,919 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Exponent by 5,679.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 20,228 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,971,000 after acquiring an additional 19,878 shares during the period. 89.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO)

Exponent, Inc is an engineering and scientific consulting company, which engages in the provision of engineering, scientific, environmental, and health consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Engineering and Other Scientific and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment include technical consulting in different practices primarily in engineering.

See Also: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?

Receive News & Ratings for Exponent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exponent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.