Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Position Raised by Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 20.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,469 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 418 shares during the quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $858,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FB. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Facebook during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Facebook during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Facebook during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Facebook during the second quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, True Link Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Facebook during the second quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors own 65.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James lowered their target price on Facebook from $450.00 to $410.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Facebook from $425.00 to $415.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. UBS Group set a $416.00 target price on Facebook in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $430.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a research note on Sunday, October 31st. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on Facebook from $414.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Facebook currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $398.00.

FB traded up $3.76 on Friday, hitting $331.50. The company had a trading volume of 94,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,695,682. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $343.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $342.53. Facebook, Inc. has a 1-year low of $244.61 and a 1-year high of $384.33. The stock has a market cap of $922.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.27.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.03. Facebook had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 35.88%. The firm had revenue of $29.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.71 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $341.10, for a total transaction of $26,367,030.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,378 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.10, for a total value of $490,705.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,269,488 shares of company stock valued at $796,628,820. Corporate insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Facebook, Inc operates as a social networking company worldwide. The company engages in the development of social media applications for people to connect through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces. It enables users to share opinions, ideas, photos, videos, and other activities online.

