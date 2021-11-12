Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported $3.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by $1.55, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 26.95% and a return on equity of 112.14%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.78 EPS. Fair Isaac updated its FY 2022 guidance to $14.120-$14.120 EPS.

Fair Isaac stock traded down $4.86 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $372.95. The stock had a trading volume of 4,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 220,735. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.46. Fair Isaac has a 52-week low of $377.55 and a 52-week high of $553.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $413.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $468.49. The company has a market capitalization of $10.73 billion, a PE ratio of 30.49 and a beta of 1.21.

Get Fair Isaac alerts:

In other Fair Isaac news, Director Joanna Rees sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $398.52, for a total transaction of $99,630.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Fair Isaac stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) by 43.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 137,450 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 41,850 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.48% of Fair Isaac worth $69,093,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 85.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on FICO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fair Isaac from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $464.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Fair Isaac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $522.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $550.00 to $463.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $570.00 to $670.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $630.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fair Isaac currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $543.71.

About Fair Isaac

Fair Isaac Corp. engages in the provision of decision management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Scores, and Decision Management Software. The Applications segment includes decision management applications designed for a type of business problem or process such as marketing, account origination, customer management, fraud, collections, and insurance claims management.

Featured Article: Trading Ex-Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Fair Isaac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fair Isaac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.