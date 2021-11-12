Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported $3.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by $1.55, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 26.95% and a return on equity of 112.14%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.78 EPS. Fair Isaac updated its FY 2022 guidance to $14.120-$14.120 EPS.
Fair Isaac stock traded down $4.86 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $372.95. The stock had a trading volume of 4,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 220,735. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.46. Fair Isaac has a 52-week low of $377.55 and a 52-week high of $553.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $413.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $468.49. The company has a market capitalization of $10.73 billion, a PE ratio of 30.49 and a beta of 1.21.
In other Fair Isaac news, Director Joanna Rees sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $398.52, for a total transaction of $99,630.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on FICO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fair Isaac from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $464.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Fair Isaac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $522.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $550.00 to $463.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $570.00 to $670.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $630.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fair Isaac currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $543.71.
About Fair Isaac
Fair Isaac Corp. engages in the provision of decision management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Scores, and Decision Management Software. The Applications segment includes decision management applications designed for a type of business problem or process such as marketing, account origination, customer management, fraud, collections, and insurance claims management.
Featured Article: Trading Ex-Dividend
Receive News & Ratings for Fair Isaac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fair Isaac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.