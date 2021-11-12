Farmer Bros. (NASDAQ:FARM) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Farmer Bros. (NASDAQ:FARM) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Farmer Bros. Co. is in the business of roasting, packaging and distributing coffee and allied products to restaurants, hotels, hospitals, convenience stores and fast food outlets. The company’s primary raw material is green coffee. Green coffee is purchased through domestic commodity brokers. Coffee is an agricultural commodity, and is subject to fluctuations of both price and supply. “

Separately, Roth Capital raised shares of Farmer Bros. from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ:FARM opened at $8.54 on Tuesday. Farmer Bros. has a twelve month low of $3.67 and a twelve month high of $13.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $154.41 million, a PE ratio of -3.92 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Farmer Bros. (NASDAQ:FARM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.23. Farmer Bros. had a negative net margin of 9.24% and a negative return on equity of 30.04%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.04) EPS. Analysts expect that Farmer Bros. will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Farmer Bros. in the third quarter valued at $98,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Farmer Bros. in the third quarter valued at $85,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Farmer Bros. by 599.4% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 310,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,610,000 after purchasing an additional 266,162 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Farmer Bros. by 227.8% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 8,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Easterly Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Farmer Bros. in the third quarter valued at $1,061,000. 56.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Farmer Brothers Co engages in the manufacture, wholesale, and distribution of coffee, tea, and culinary products. The company’s products include roasted and liquid coffee; flavored and unflavored teas; coffee related products such as coffee filters, sugar and creamers; culinary products like spices, pancake and biscuit mixes, gravy and sauce mixes, soup bases, dressings, syrups and sauces; and other beverages including cappuccino, cocoa, granitas, and concentrated and ready-to-drink cold brew and iced coffee.

