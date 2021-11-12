Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Reaches New 52-Week High at $59.77

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $59.77 and last traded at $59.76, with a volume of 2745 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $59.30.

A number of brokerages have commented on FAST. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Fastenal in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Fastenal from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Fastenal from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.71.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $54.76 and its 200-day moving average is $53.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 4.18 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.26, a PEG ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.28.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 12th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.25% and a return on equity of 31.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. Fastenal’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Fastenal will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 25th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.26%.

In other Fastenal news, insider William Joseph Drazkowski sold 15,126 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.99, for a total value of $846,904.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Nicholas J. Lundquist sold 32,980 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.10, for a total transaction of $1,850,178.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 449,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,189,573.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 2,265 shares of company stock worth $123,294 and have sold 97,396 shares worth $5,474,420. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. NZS Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fastenal during the second quarter valued at $5,440,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 9.4% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 42,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,195,000 after acquiring an additional 3,628 shares during the period. Optimal Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fastenal by 23.9% during the first quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,566,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of Fastenal during the second quarter valued at about $1,319,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Fastenal during the second quarter valued at about $2,716,000. 77.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fastenal Co engages in the provision of fasteners, tools, and supplies which can help in the manufacture of products, build structures, protect personnel, and maintain facilities and equipment. It products include cutting tools & metalworking, fasteners, material handling, storage & packaging power, transmission & motors, tools & equipment, electricals, abrasives, hydraulics & pneumatics, plumbing, lifting & rigging, raw materials, fleet & automotive, welding, office products & furniture, janitorial and lighting.

