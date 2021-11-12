Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) Director Sells $100,000.00 in Stock

Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

FSLY opened at $50.14 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $45.43 and its 200-day moving average is $48.50. The stock has a market cap of $5.85 billion, a PE ratio of -27.40 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 9.78, a quick ratio of 9.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Fastly, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.87 and a twelve month high of $122.75.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.34. Fastly had a negative return on equity of 17.73% and a negative net margin of 62.16%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.15) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Fastly, Inc. will post -1.66 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on FSLY shares. DA Davidson cut shares of Fastly from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fastly from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Fastly from $46.00 to $33.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Fastly in a report on Monday, August 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Fastly from $45.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fastly has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.78.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FSLY. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Fastly by 22.0% in the first quarter. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP now owns 11,349,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $763,619,000 after buying an additional 2,044,190 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Fastly by 38.1% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,219,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,481,000 after buying an additional 1,164,970 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fastly by 285.5% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 745,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,166,000 after buying an additional 552,438 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fastly by 11.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,272,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,644,000 after buying an additional 440,740 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Fastly by 3.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,467,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $802,659,000 after buying an additional 396,329 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.58% of the company’s stock.

About Fastly

Fastly, Inc provides real-time content delivery network services. It offers edge cloud platform, edge software development kit (SDK), content delivery and image optimization, video and streaming, cloud security, load balancing, and managed CDN. The company was founded by Artur Bergman, Tyler McMullen, Simon Wistow, and Gil Penchina in March 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

