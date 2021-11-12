Faurecia S.E. (OTCMKTS:FURCF) Earns Overweight Rating from Morgan Stanley

Faurecia S.E. (OTCMKTS:FURCF)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by Morgan Stanley in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Faurecia S.E. in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Faurecia S.E. in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Faurecia S.E. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Faurecia S.E. in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Faurecia S.E. in a report on Friday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Faurecia S.E. presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.00.

Shares of FURCF stock traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $53.63. The stock had a trading volume of 265 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,390. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.82. Faurecia S.E. has a one year low of $42.15 and a one year high of $60.00.

Faurecia SE is a holding company, which engages in the manufacturing and supply of automotive components. It operates through the following business segments: Faurecia Automotive Seating, Faurecia Emissions Control Technologies, Faurecia Interior Systems and Faurecia Automotive Exteriors. The Faurecia Automotive Seating segment involves in the design of vehicle seats, manufacture of seating frames and adjustment mechanisms, and assembly of complete seating units.

