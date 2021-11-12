Fear NFTs Market Cap Hits $8.31 Million (FEAR)

Fear NFTs (CURRENCY:FEAR) traded 5.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on November 11th. In the last week, Fear NFTs has traded down 5.6% against the US dollar. One Fear NFTs coin can currently be purchased for about $1.27 or 0.00002812 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Fear NFTs has a total market cap of $8.31 million and approximately $2.72 million worth of Fear NFTs was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001544 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00001871 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $46.96 or 0.00072456 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $47.65 or 0.00073522 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $63.27 or 0.00097617 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,743.65 or 0.07318600 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64,712.94 or 0.99840406 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.11 or 0.00020219 BTC.

Fear NFTs Coin Profile

Fear NFTs’ total supply is 65,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,532,157 coins. Fear NFTs’ official Twitter account is @fearnfts

Buying and Selling Fear NFTs

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fear NFTs directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fear NFTs should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fear NFTs using one of the exchanges listed above.

