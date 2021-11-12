Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.88 (NYSE:AGM)

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 10th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.88 per share by the credit services provider on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage has increased its dividend payment by 122.2% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 10 years. Federal Agricultural Mortgage has a dividend payout ratio of 31.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

NYSE AGM opened at $133.46 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $113.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45. Federal Agricultural Mortgage has a 12 month low of $65.51 and a 12 month high of $137.01. The company has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.48 and a beta of 1.06.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage (NYSE:AGM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The credit services provider reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.62 by ($0.07). Federal Agricultural Mortgage had a net margin of 28.63% and a return on equity of 18.81%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Federal Agricultural Mortgage stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM) by 32.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,672 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,336 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.28% of Federal Agricultural Mortgage worth $2,934,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 65.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corp. is a stockholder-owned, federally chartered corporation, which engages in the provision of a secondary market for agricultural real estate and rural housing mortgage loans, rural utilities loans, and loans guaranteed by the United States Department of Agriculture. It combines private capital and public sponsorship to serve a public purpose.

